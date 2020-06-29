Diplo Releases New Video for Thomas Wesley Track “Do Si Do” Featuring Blanco Brown

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 8:04 PM

Electronic music producer Diplo has released a music video for “Do Si Do,” the lead single from his latest country album release Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. The song features Blanco Brown and was directed by Brandon Dermer, who filmed the project in Joshua Tree, California and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Do Si Do” is shown as a split screen at times, with one side showing Diplo and a woman dancing in cowboy attire, with the producer donning a white cowboy suit and matching hat, while the woman wears a black hat with an entirely white cowboy outfit as well. Blanco is shown on the other screen delivering his verses.

This latest video follows the release of “Dance With Me” a single featuring the unlikely duo of country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett and trap artist Young Thug. This song utilized a dance hall inspired beat, typical of Diplo’s production stylings with Major Lazer and pop artists such as Justin Bieber, with poppy vocals and backing acoustic guitars.

This track was also accompanied by a music video with a desert-like setting to match the genre’s country tone. Another music video from the project promoting “On My Mind,” was also released earlier this year.

Diplo has been working on this Thomas Wesley project for over a year, releasing his debut single “So Long” featuring Cam back in April of 2019. This move came off the heels of the massive crossover country success of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which topped the Billboard Charts for a whopping 17 weeks in 2019. Diplo released a remix of the track last year, and even performed alongside Lil Nas X during the 2019 Grammys.

