Tycho Reimagines WEATHER on Instrumental Companion Album SIMULCAST

Electronic music producer Tycho has announced a companion album to his 2019 release WEATHER titled SIMULCAST, which is set to be released via Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune on February 28th. This release is will be entirely instrumental, and is accompanied by a lead single titled “Outer Sunset.”

“Outer Sunset,” is accompanied by a visualizer showing waves in the middle of the ocean, complimented by red clouds in the background. The track features a steady hip hop inspired rhythm and Tycho’s signature electric guitar playing on top of various open sounds and progressions.

This latest single pairs with “Skate,” originally released on WEATHER. “Skate” features Tycho’s signature guitar playing and instrumentals with less ambient instrumentals, which are replaced by somber and powerful vocals that help form the track.

“A simulcast is the transmission of a program across different mediums and in different languages,” Hansen stated in a press release. “With these two albums I wanted to present the same ideas in two languages, one more literal and the other more open to interpretation. SIMULCAST expands on the concepts laid out in WEATHER, but shifts into the abstract with instrumental soundscapes in place of lyrics, opening up a visual space and translating the message into a new language.”

Tycho was signed to the record label Ghostly International in 2006, when he released his debut album Past Is Prologue, which did not garner much attention upon its release. Its re-release in 2010 however, along with the 2011 release of his sophomore album Dive helped garner more commercial and critical success and develop a following.

SIMULCAST

Weather

Alright

Outer Sunset

Into The Woods

Easy

PCH

Cypress

Stress

Tour Dates:

2/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern **

2/4 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst **

2/5 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater **

2/9 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller #

2/10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasteatern #

2/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega Main Hall #

2/13 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich #

2/14 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall #

2/15 – Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre #

2/17 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique #

2/18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso #

2/19 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s #

2/21 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum #

2/23 – Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy #

2/24 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvárium #

2/25 – Vienna, Austria – WUK #

2/27 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique #

2/28 – Bologna, Italy – Estragon #

3/1 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo #

3/5 – London, UK – Printworks #

5/1 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival *

5/13 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

5/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

5/15 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

5/16 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger #

5/18 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s #

5/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall #

5/20 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre %

5/22 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live %

5/23 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live %

5/24 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm %

5/26 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater %

5/27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore %

5/29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz %

5/30 – Richmond, VA – The National %

5/31 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live %

6/1 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club %

6/3 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel %

6/4 – Pelham, TN – Caverns %

6/5 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle %

6/6 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery %

6/7 – Ozark, AR – Backwoods Music Festival *

6/9 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Brewing Company %

6/11 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl %

7/11 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

7/15-19 – Bonțida, Romania – Electric Castle *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

** w/Mild Minds

# w/Poolside

% w/Com Truise