Hatebreed Announce New Album Weight of the False Self for November 2020 Release Alongside Title-Track

Connecticut hardcore metal band Hatebreed will release its eighth studio album Weight of the False Self on Nov. 27.

The 12-track album comes on the heels of sold-out shows from Hatebreed throughout 2019 and follows “When the Blade Drops,” a single the band released in February, its first in four years.

The album was produced by Zeuss, who frequently collaborates with Hatebreed. The band teased the single’s release in a Sept. 9 instagram video.

Hatebreed, who have been together for more than 20 years, challenged themselves and their writing style to produce material that is exceptionally relatable in a contemporary world flooded with overstimulation, emotional dampening, and lack of social patience, according to a news release.

“When writing lyrics and riffs, I try to be in the moment, getting a mental picture of my current reality in order to convey what I want to say,” singer Jamey Jasta said.

Drummer Matt Byrne said: “There’s no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I’m proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment.”

The band also released a lyric video for the title track, “Weight of the False Self,” Sept. 11. The video features scenes of a hand holding a beating heart and a city on fire over the repetitive, fast-paced anthem.

Weight of the False Self was first announced in January, while the band was still putting finishing touches on the album. Hatebreed originally planned to release the album in May, but the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band also had to reschedule its 2020 tour days with Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose and Fit For A King to 2021 and they cancelled their Monsters of Mosh tour dates in March.

Featured image: Boston Lynn Schulz