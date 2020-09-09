Hatebreed Tease New Album with Social Media Post

Home News Ariel King September 9th, 2020 - 8:34 PM

Hatebreed have teased the release of their new album in a recent Instagram post, with the short video announcing they will be releasing music this Friday, September 11. The band initially had plans to release their new studio album, Weight Of The False Self this past May, however the release of the album had been postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Instagram video features photos of the band performing, with captions covering each picture to describe the band’s legacy. Hatebreed first formed 25 years ago, and have since released one cover album and seven studio albums, with Weight Of The False Self coming in as the band’s eighth.

View this post on Instagram Friday The 11th Of September 2020 #Hatebreed A post shared by Hatebreed (@hatebreedofficial) on Sep 9, 2020 at 2:32pm PDT

A short snippet of their enthusiastic lyrics and quick guitar plays, the brief clip giving some insight as to what fans can expect with this next album. Weight Of The False Self had first been announced last January, while the band was still putting their last finishing touches on the album. The band had shared the album’s first single, “When The Blade Drops” back in February. The band’s guitarist, Frank Novinec, had confirmed the album’s completion last April, but at the time he did not know when the album would be released. Weight Of The False Self follows 2016’s Concrete Confessional and will be available for pre-order here.

Hatebreed rescheduled their 2020 tour dates with Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose and Fit For A King to 2021 last month. The band cancelled their Monsters of Mosh tour dates in March, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz