Devin Townsend Previews Upcoming Concert Blu-Ray with Live Video of “Genesis”

Devin Townsend has released footage from his upcoming concert on Blu-Ray release. The footage is from him singing the song “Genesis.” The performance is from his December 12 2019 show in London, England. Luckily there is a recording of a recent concert that happened before the Corona-virus struck America the hardest, and with the undetermined dates of when concerts will be able to proceed in America again, concert lovers can watch this and reminisce about the dates before COVID-19.



Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1 is the title of his upcoming Blu- Ray release that will be out October 23. Townsend comments on the experience of the tour before the corona virus shut down concerts and said, “This particular band consisted of ten people onstage, all without click tracks or backing tracks, with the aim of reproducing my work in a new and creative way. A lot of what I’ve done in the past has been very structured, and the opportunity to interpret the music with high degrees of improvisation and flow was a fantastic experience.”

The date for the Blu-Ray release was just announced mid August to be released in October. Devin’s intention was to have three additional parts to the series, but since Corona virus has cancelled shows, he will have to wait. to continue with the saga.

The Canadian singer hosted a solo listening party for his song Genesis, which was actually listed as number two as part of mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Songs for 2019.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat