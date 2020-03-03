Max and Iggor Cavalera Reveal Plans to Bring Tours Performing Sepultura’s Beneath the Remains and Arise to North America

Home News Ashwin Chary March 3rd, 2020 - 10:54 AM

Known for their heavy riffs and great contribution to the Brazillian heavy metal band, Sepultura, ex-members and brothers, Max and Iggor Cavalera, have revealed their plans to set up tours performing Sepultura’s 1989 release, Beneath The Remains, and their 1991 release, Arise, in North America. Max expressed in an interview with That Metal Interview, of his interest in bringing the two albums to America in the summertime.

“Those records are so iconic; they’re masterpieces of that era. So, we’re gonna do more of that,” said Max Cavalera. “We’re gonna bring it to America, probably in the summer, with probably another cool band, have a cool package. So that’s pretty much what I’m doing with Igor right now, just paying tribute to our old stuff.”

Before the idea of bringing the albums to America spawned, the brothers played Sepultura’s 1996 album, Roots, as well as Beneath The Remains and Arise, in Europe and South America, and received a great amount of praise for the concerts. Iggor Cavalera mentions how there are YouTube videos of their concerts in Mexico and Chile, showcasing the crowd singing along to every song.

Earlier this year, Sepultura released their official footage of their All Star Jam performance at Dimebash. The event was held in honor of the late legendary musician, Dimebag Darrel, the co-founder and guitarist of Pantera.