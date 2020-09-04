Insomniac’s Brand-New Day Trip Festival 2021 Sells Out in 90 Minutes Without a Lineup Announced

Home News Roy Lott September 4th, 2020 - 8:33 AM

Insomniac, known for events such as EDC and Beyond Wonderland, has announced a new Day-Trip Festival set for July 3, 2021. The brand-new house music, waterfront festival will be held at Pier 46 at the Los Angeles Waterfront. Much like the CRSSD festival held in San Diego, CA, the festival will be 21+ and will be the first Insomniac event hosted at Pier 46, with festival-goers jamming out to house music while looking at beautiful views of Cabrillo Beach and San Pedro Bay.

According to Digital Music News, the festival will include multiple stages, several food trucks, and a number of craft-cocktail offerings, as well as fireworks show that will display over the Pacific Ocean.

While the lineup has not been officially announced, tickets for the festival had gone on sale Thursday, September 3, and have already sold out and did so in 90 minutes. Given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be interesting to see how the festival will play out in 2021 with Los Angeles having a high case number of the Coronavirus as well as deaths. Many other festivals have had to cancel or be postponed until 2021 including Summerfest, NAMM, Utopia and Sea.Here.Now to name a few.

Insomniac’s other venture, EDC, had to cancel the 2020 edition of the festival due to the pandemic. It would have marked the festival’s 10th year. As an alternative, a virtual rave-a-thon took place earlier this year with sets from Flosstradamus, Kaskade, TOKiMONSTA and Afrojack. A 2021 edition of the festival has yet to be announced.