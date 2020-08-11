NAMM 2021 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech August 11th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

NAMM 2021 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will be replaced next year with a Believe In Music virtual event that is set to take place the week of January 18. This virtual event will host a mix of programming and professional education via believeinmusic.tv, as well as an interactive marketplace to connect buyers and sellers.

“While it remains unsafe for us to gather in person in January, Believe in Music week will use new, intuitive technology to connect us all to harness the incredible energy that happens when we come together,” NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond stated in a press release.

NAMM has been held in Anaheim, California since its inception over 119 years ago, and continues to be one of the “largest trade-only event for the music products, pro audio and event tech industry.” It distributes to a variety of sellers and buyers, both domestically and internationally, showcasing some of the hottest products for the music industry.

The event has also hosted the annual She Rocks Awards since 2015, which was created by the Women’s International Music Network to help honor women working in the music industry. Some of the recipients from last year’s event include Macy Gray, Sita Straussand Erika Ender.

The event also hosts some live performances, that are often sponsored by some of the companies hosting their products at the show. Earlier this year, Devin Townsend released his NAMM performance with Casualties of Cool, which was sponsored by Dunlop guitars back in 2018.