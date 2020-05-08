Muse’s Matt Bellamy Drops Eerie Solo Single “Tomorrow’s World”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 8th, 2020 - 8:38 PM

Matt Bellamy, known as the frontman of English rock group Muse, has released a new solo single. The track titled “Tomorrow’s World” is a somber piano ballad that showcases Bellamy’s eerily soft vocals. The song opens with a gentle piano chord and slowly builds along with Bellamy’s voice. The piano continues to pluck severe minor keys, which embrace a cautionary tone.

The lyrics explore themes of redemption and not taking anything for granted. Additionally, though the instrumentation is more toned down and melancholy, the track uses its lyrics to show hope at the end of the tunnel. The last verse states: “Look to tomorrow/ The end of our sorrows/ Our world could be so full of joy.” The video for the track seems more playful, with Bellamy singing the lyrics while a psychedelic angles and lighting surround him



Regarding the track, Bellamy states that: “This song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown. I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future. The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called’ Tomorrow’s World,” which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now. It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”

“Tomorrow’s World” is the second solo venture for Bellamy. Back in 2019, Bellamy’s track “Pray (High Valyrian)” appeared on the Game of Thrones compilation “For the Thrones.” The compilation included artists like The Lumineers, The Weeknd and The National. Additionally, back in March, Bellamy collaborated on an Isle Brothers cover with Graham Coxon and Miles Kane.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz