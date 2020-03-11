Flume and Toro Y Moi Team Up for Short-But-Sweet New Song “The Difference”

Home News Aaron Grech March 11th, 2020 - 10:16 PM

Electronic music producer Flume (Harley Edward Streten) and indie pop artist Toro y Moi (Chaz Bundick) have teamed up for the new track “The Difference,” which is accompanied by a new music video directed by Jonathan Zawada. This new track was featured on a new video advertisement for the Apple AirPods Pro, which was directed by Kim Gehrig.

“The Difference” blends the sonic palettes of both artists, as Bundick’s iconic vocals, meld in well with the experimental melodies and synth lines. The drops venture into a more drum n bass territory, with rapid fire beats and an instrumental backed by heavy bass. The video shows both artists on a split screen, with Bundick on the left side, and Flume, who is running in a red tracksuit, on the right. At the end of the video both disintegrate into wonky visuals.

Flume stated that he has been a longtime fan of Bundick, and that he was one of the artists he listened to when he began his career. The song was recorded at his home in Los Angeles and Bundick’s home in Oakland.

“We made this song between a day at my place in L.A. and a day at Chaz’s spot in Oakland,” Flume says. “This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song ‘Talamak’ (featured on Toro Y Moi’s debut album Causers of This) is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project.”

Flume will be hosting three special nights at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, titled Flume & Friends. This event will have the artist host a curated roster of collaborators, guests and artists as they perform music from throughout his career.

The first night on June 8th is set to host Cashmere Cat and Shlohmo, while Flume performs material from his first album. June 9th will feature Mura Masa, who will have a DJ set, Clams Casino and Kučka, as he performs his second album Skin. His final night on June 10th will feature his first ever performance of new material, mixed in with material from his Hi This Is Flume mixtape, backed by visuals directed by Zawada. This event will host experimental electronic artist SOPHIE and a DJ-set from Toro Y Moi.

Flume is set to perform at the Buku Music + Art Project this year. Toro Y Moi’s most recent studio album Outer Peace was released last year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat