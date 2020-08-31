The Black Dahlia Murder Covers Megadeth’s Classic “Go to Hell”

Home News Adam Benavides August 31st, 2020 - 6:39 PM

Extreme metal rockers The Black Dahlia Murder have shared a fresh cover of “Go to Hell,” the classic track from the iconic and pioneering metal band Megadeth. “Go to Hell” is a staple in the Megadeth live catalogue and famously appeared in the 1991 film Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the second installment of the cult favorite Bill & Ted film series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The Black Dahlia Murder cover was released last Friday, August 28, the release date of the much-anticipated and critically-lauded third installment of the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The song stays fairly true to the Megadeth original while offering more of the melodic arrangements and accessible guitar riffs that The Black Dahlia Murder have become known for. The Michigan-natives were certainly influenced by Megadeth and fans of both bands and heavy metal in general will certainly enjoy the track.

Debuting the cover via Twitter, The Black Dahlia Murder confirmed releasing the track on the same day that Bill & Ted Face the Music premiered was not a coincidence and actually hoped they could get in on the soundtrack of the film.

It’s @BillandTed3 day! We covered the Megadeth track from “bogus journey” in hopes that we could land a spot on the soundtrack. It didn’t pan out, but the track still rules @Megadeth THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER – Go To Hell (Megadeth Cover) https://t.co/P0Xplq97lu via @YouTube — The Black Dahlia Murder (@bdmmetal) August 28, 2020

Founded by guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson in 1983 in Los Angeles, Megadeth is part of the pioneering “big four” metal bands that are credited with the popularization of the metal sound in the 1980s along with Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer. They released their 15th and most recent full-length studio LP Dystopia in 2016.

The Black Dahlia Murder was founded in Michigan in 2001 and includes Trevor Strnad (vocals), Brian Eschbach (rhythm guitar), Brandon Ellis (lead guitar), Max Lavelle (bass) and Alan Cassidy (drums). In April the band released their ninth studio album, Verminous, followed by a lyric video for the thumping track, “Removal of the Oaken Sun.”