The Black Dahlia Murder Release Intense Lyric Video For “Removal of the Oaken Stake”

Home News Peter Mann April 19th, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Famed Waterford, Michigan-based death metal band, The Black Dahlia Murder, released an unrelenting, no holds barred lyric video for their latest single “Removal of the Oaken Stake.” The Black Dahlia Murder’s latest ninth studio album, Verminous, released this past Friday, April 17 via Metal Blade Records. According to a press release, “The Black Dahlia Murder have released their new full-length, Verminous, physically in the USA and digitally worldwide (Verminous will be available physically in Europe on April 24th).”

From the onset of the brutally rapid playing guitar strings and piercing percussive drums, TBDM’s latest single “Removal of the Oaken Stake” doesn’t miss a beat. The aggressive guttural vocals provided by front man Strnad is backed by morbidly macabre lyrics that gets to the core of The Black Dahlia Murder’s abrasive appeal. The accompanied music video comes complete with imagery of vampire lips tasting blood as lyrics speak about various organs and flesh, definitely music to be enjoyed listening to in crypt-like ambiance.

The death metal collective started as an underground metal-core band at their inception back in 2001, with their 2003 debut Unhallowed. Their subsequent full length studio albums have successfully garnered The Black Dahlia Murder with a burgeoning long standing career as one of the heavy hitters amongst the current onslaught of death metal bands. The Black Dahlia Murder’s current melodic death metal touring roster is comprised of frontman Trevor Strnad (lead vocals), Brandon Ellis (lead guitar/backing vocals), Brian Eschbach (rhythm guitar/backing vocals), Max Lavelle (bass) and Alan Cassidy (drums).

As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, “Sirius XM Liquid Metal host Shawn “The Butcher” recently caught up with The Black Dahlia Murder front-man Trevor Strnad to talk about Verminous – hear Trevor takeover the channel the entire hour as guest DJ, playing his favorite songs from Carcass, Cryptopsy and more.”

The Black Dahlia Murder’s frontman Strnad spoke about the collective’s progression and the genesis of their latest record Verminous saying:

“I think this is the biggest evolutionary leap we’ve ever taken from one album to the next. We stoked the creative fires with 2017’s ‘Nightbringers’ and it’s gone much further now in ‘Verminous’,” states vocalist Trevor Strnad. “It’s a very colorful, moody, and charismatic album that experiments with new sounds and ideas without losing the cutthroat Black Dahlia edge. There is a lot of minutiae to digest. Plenty of delicious little Easter eggs woven into the fabric of each song. Each one is a living, breathing entity that will stand on its own as some of the best music this band has ever created.”

To stream in its entirety and purchase Verminous, visit The Black Dahlia Murder’s official Metal Blade Records site. To listen to “Removal of the Oaken Stake” stream below, via Youtube.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva