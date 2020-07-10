The Roots’ Black Thought Releases First Single From Upcoming Solo Album “Thought vs. Everybody”

Home News Peter Mann July 10th, 2020 - 10:35 PM

Prolific emcee and founding member of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based hip hop band The Roots, Black Thought, recently released the first single “Thought vs. Everybody” off his forthcoming solo project Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel. The latest musical offering from Black Thought, as previously reported on Brooklyn Vegan, is slated to be released “…July 31 via Passyunk Productions. The song is ‘Thought Vs. Everybody,’ which Thought debuted in an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert earlier this year, and the studio version is even better.”

The signature soulfully gruff vocal delivery from Black Thought is prevalent on the aggressive sounding single, aptly titled, “Thought vs. Everybody.” The track starts off with a sample of speaker introducing to a crowd that they will “hear from the most powerful black men in America today” following an onslaught of lyrical rhymes that hit on a plethora of issues regarding social ills. Reminding his fans of superior wordplay and being passionate to speak on impactful issues such as racism, Thought is relentlessly rhyming with no need for a catchy hook to get his points across.

As previously reported on Complex, Black Thought’s forthcoming release, “Vol. 3 was entirely produced by Sean C and includes appearances from Swizz Beats, Portugal The Man, Pusha-T, Schoolboy Q, The Last Artful, Dodgr, and more.” Black Thought has successfully recorded and released eleven full-length studio albums with The Roots starting with their debut self-released studio album 1993’s Organix venturing on to their earlier seminal works such as their third studio album 1996’s Illadelph Halflife and their breakout Grammy-nominated fourth studio album, Things Fall Apart. Their latest studio album …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin was released back in May 2014. Since then they have become a fixture as the official house band to late night television host and former SNL-cast member, Jimmy Fallon.

Thought’s last solo efforts in his Stream of Thought series were entirely produced by one hip hop producer, respectively, 2018’s Vol. 1 was produced by 9th Wonder and Vol. 2 was produced by Salaam Remi.

To listen to Black Thought’s “Thought Vs. Everybody” stream below, via YouTube.

Photo Credit : Raymond Flotat