Black Thought Drops Three New Songs “Thought Vs. Everybody,” “Yellow,” and “Nature of The Beast” on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts.

Home News Roy Lott April 12th, 2020 - 11:03 PM

The Roots’ member Black Thought has debuted three new songs for the general public. A part of NPR’s Tiny-Desk concert series, which is currently having taped-from-home versions, the three new tracks are titled “Thought Vs. Everybody,” “Yellow,” and “Nature of The Beast.” According to Stereogum, he had collaborated with fellow producer Sean C for the first two tracks “Thought Vs. Everybody,” “Yellow” and with a surprising yet great collaboration with Portugal. The Man. It is unknown if these songs will be included in his Stream of Thought EP series. Check out the concert below.

“Yellow” however, will make its Broadway debut, as the rapper will be debuting a new Off-Broadway musical called Black No More. Black Thought will be starring in and co-writing the play with 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley. The musical is an adaptation of a 1931 George S. Schuyler sci-fi novel, a play about a Harlem Renaissance world where a scientist finds a way to eliminate the differences between races.

As a member of The Roots, the group is scheduled to play at their annual Roots Picnic Festival, which is currently set to take place on August 1st. It has quite the lineup, including performances from The Roots, Thundercat, Meek Mill, Musiq Soulchild, SWV and Brandy.