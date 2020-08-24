Amanda Palmer Says The Dresden Dolls Can’t Reunite for New Album, Shares Band’s Cover of “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday” from The Muppets Movie

Home News Aaron Grech August 24th, 2020 - 5:55 PM

Singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer excited fans back in May when the artist teased the possibility of her group The Dresden Dolls recording and touring this year. Palmer released an update today stating that the group could not reunite to record a new album, but left fans with the band’s newly recorded cover of “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday,” from The Muppets Movie.

“My band, the @DresdenDolls, was supposed to be reuniting for a new album this october to celebrate our 20th anniversary. we couldn’t. so we made you this muppets cover instead,” Palmer tweeted. “This song’s about being very homesick for something you don’t even understand.”

my band, the @DresdenDolls, was supposed to be reuniting for a new album this october to celebrate our 20th anniversary. we couldn’t. so we made you this muppets cover instead. this song’s about being very homesick for something you don’t even understand.https://t.co/SOZUa7ksaN — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) August 24, 2020

This song was originally written by Paul Williams and Kenny Ascher and performed by Dave Goelz character of Gonzo in the 1979 original film, where the Muppet expressed his desire to return to flying. The Dresden Doll’s version of this song is stripped back but emotional, with solemn piano keys continuing throughout the song, complemented by a melancholic vocal performance by the group that give the track a sense of raw emotion.

<a href="http://dresdendolls.bandcamp.com/track/the-dresden-dolls-im-going-to-go-back-there-someday">THE DRESDEN DOLLS – I’M GOING TO GO BACK THERE SOMEDAY by The Dresden Dolls</a>

Proceeds from the track will go toward the Boston Resiliency Fund, which is currently assisting local Boston citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic. This song was announced on Palmer’s Patreon page and appeared on Bandcamp where it is currently streaming and being sold.

Palmer performed her first show in New Zealand back in July and will be touring the country from August 28 until October 2. She recently covered “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” which was made famous by Frank Sinatra.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat