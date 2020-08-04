Amanda Palmer Announces Short Summer 2020 New Zealand Tour

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 4th, 2020 - 9:04 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Amanda Palmer, originally of Dresden Dolls fame, has announced a short New Zealand tour. According to her Instagram post, she wasn’t even planning to do a New Zealand tour, but decided to go for it “because nothing else makes sense right now. let’s do it. because we can.”

The previously Boston-based artist decided to weather the pandemic in New Zealand since she had coincidentally moved there right before lockdown started. She’s enjoyed her time in the island nation but has started itching to play shows now that the country has given her the go-ahead to start performing again. Covid-19 is essentially under control in New Zealand, with contraction numbers steadily in decline. She played her last show pre-lockdown in Christchurch in March. A lucky small crowd of locals saw her first post-lockdown performance in July.

Live concerts aren’t the only thing she’s had her mind on musically. In May she announced intentions to reunite with Brian Viglione to record a new Dresden Dolls album and go on a reunion tour in 2021. The last Dresden Dolls album was No, Virginia… in 2008. Deciding to take advantage of a solo career with a more singer/songwriter style, Palmer has been consistently releasing music under her own name since then. Just a few days ago, she released a cover of a Frank Sinatra song.

Wellington & Hawkes Bay tickets are on sale now. Auckland & Dunedin go on sale to patrons Wednesday at 10:00 am NZST, then to the public on Thursday morning at 10:00 am.

8/28 – Wellington, NZ – St. Peter’s

8/29 – Wellington, NZ – St. Peter’s (Sold Out)

9/11 – Hawkes Bay, NZ – Opera House at Toitoi

9/26 – Dunedin, NZ – Regent Theatre

10/2 – Auckland, NZ – Saint Mary’s-in-Holy Trinity