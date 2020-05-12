Amanda Palmer Social Media Post Indicates Dresden Dolls Will Record a New Album and Tour

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 11:14 AM

Prior to her role as a solo singer-songwriter, Amanda Palmer was best known as one half of the dark cabaret duo Dresden Dolls, alongside multi-instrumentalist Brian Viglione. While the duo have performed sporadic shows since their last US reunion tour a decade ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting for the duo’s first new studio album since Yes, Virginia… in 2006.

Palmer has now revealed a few developments regarding the group, stating that they intended to record a new album and tour next year, however the COVID-19 pandemic has put those plans on hold. These developments were posted on her Instagram page, alongside an old photo of the duo.

“i miss my band. we were supposed to be working right now on gearing up for a new album and tour in 2021. it will all get pushed later. but fuck me, this is going to be one powerful force when we fucking do it,” Palmer wrote. “this band rose and screamed for release and joy out of the ashes of 9/11. this time, it’ll be coronavirus. we are clearly a post-whatever-fucked-is-happening band.”

The band’s most recent official shows took place at The Troxy in London during 2018, where they performed three consecutive nights. Viglione was also featured playing drums on four different tracks from Palmer’s latest charity album release titled Amanda Palmer & Friends Present Forty-Five Degrees: A Bushfire Charity Flash Record.

Palmer was recently featured on Bandsintown’s Twitch LIVE Music Marathon, held on March 26th and 27th. Other artists involved with the event included Sofi Tukker and Tank and the Bangas.