Kesha Drops New Song “Home Alone” Via Twitter

Singer/songwriter Kesha (born Kesha Rose Sebert) has recently released a new snippet of a song reportedly influenced and titled after the financially successful film vehicle that catapulted the child actor Macauley Culkin into stardom, “Home Alone.” During these trying times amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the practice of social distancing has prompted artists to get optimistically creative in the face of adversity and uncertainty.

As previously reported on Stereo Gum, “Last month, Kesha shared a song about Nicolas Cage. ‘I’m on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/ Request my presence here’s the number call my agent,’ she sang on the track. ‘Bitch, I’m a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert/ I got an octopus, I got a pyramid/ You think I’m extra? I’m on some Nicolas Cage shit.’ And now, she’s made another song about another icon of American cinema: Macaulay Culkin.”

Kesha seems to be struck with enthusiastic inspiration or has been cooped up in her place of residence, long enough to start creating creative content around other famous celebrities. In what appears to be a series of teasers to forthcoming recorded content, can very well be a sign of a new material on the horizon for the spunky songstress. Kesha’s latest musical offering was in the form of her fourth full length studio album High Road, released via RCA/Kemosabe in late January, earlier this year.

“I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!!” Kesha wrote on Twitter today. “And a little video 💃🏻It’s called HOME ALONE… dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home…..alone. and also dedicated to the one and only @IncredibleCulk 💗💗👻👻!!” Watch and listen to Kesha sing lines like “Cause you know I’m home alone, Macaulay Caulay Culkin” and “I’m setting booby traps in case you are a bad guy” below.

I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!! And a little video 💃🏻It’s called HOME ALONE… dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home…..alone. and also dedicated to the one and only @IncredibleCulk 💗💗👻👻!! pic.twitter.com/2v8T2cWqod — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 16, 2020

