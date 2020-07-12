Kesha and Wrabel Join Forces For New Nostalgic Track “since i was young”

Home News Peter Mann July 12th, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Singer-songwriters and frequent collaborators, Kesha and Wrabel, recently released a heartwarming and liberating song together entitled “since i was young.” The song premiered on Wednesday July 8 on Beats 1 as Zane Lowe’s World First, following an official lyric video which premiered this past Friday July 10. Their latest musical offering “since i was young”, according to a press release is described as “A jubilant pop celebration of perseverance that will carry the spirit of PRIDE month throughout the rest of the summer, ‘since i was young’ pairs the powerhouse vocalists together for a cathartic ride from childhood into adulthood.”

According to the aforementioned press release, “Written by Wrabel and Kesha with Stint (and released via Wrabel’s Big Gay Records), the lyrics of “since i was young” explore topics of sobriety, identity, self-love, and gratitude — a wise reflection on appreciating the journeys we all take in our lives that have led us to where we are (and who we are) today. It is the second track to come off of Wrabel’s forthcoming debut LP, following “hurts like hell”, a devastating ballad that the singer/songwriter performed on NBC’s TODAY back in February.”

The accompanied lyric video comes complete with intimate family “home movie” footage of both Wrabel and Kesha, respectively, when they were children. The lyrics of the song are showcased in color coordinated color schemes, mostly green and pink pallets, associated with objects in the footage that are accentuated whether they be toys or articles of clothing. From the outset of the track, both Wrabel’s and Kesha’s voices, sung a cappella, are in sync that beautifully reverberate. Shortly thereafter, the piano comes in with powerful percussion behind it that elevate the song to anthemic proportions. To listen to “since i was young” stream below, via YouTube.

Speaking on the genesis of the song and his experience writing with friendly musical contemporaries, Wrabel voices his enthusiasm with “since i was young”, saying:

“Writing this song really was a dream come true — with two of my best friends, Kesha and Stint. It was our first day all together and I’d been messing around with the idea at home on my toy piano. I sent Stint a voice note of it and by the time we got to the studio, he had almost a full-on track built up that was so inspiring and powerful. The lyrics kind of just fell from the sky.”

The aforementioned press release furthers the kinetic energy and chemistry between Wrabel and Kesha’s creative artistry associated with the song, when Wrabel elaborates on the kind of relationship he has with Kesha, saying: