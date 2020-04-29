Nick Cave, Kesha, U2 & Elton John, Father John Misty, Perry Farrell, Joan Jett and More to Appear on Hal Willner-Created Compilation AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 12:01 PM

A plethora of prominent artists including Nick Cave, Perry Farrell, Kesha, U2, Elton John, Father John Misty and Joan Jett have contributed to AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, set for release on September 4th via BMG. This upcoming compilation album is a tribute to the late Marc Bolan, and his influential rock outfit T. Rex.

This upcoming album was produced by Hal Willner, who passed away earlier this month due to complications from COVID-19. Willner served as the music sketch producer for Saturday Night Live for 40 years, and also held a spinoff called Night Music. This project’s supervising producer Rachel Fox stated that Willner considered this latest project to be his “White Album.”

Pop artist Kesha will be performing the song “Children of the Revolution,” a standalone single which landed the band a number one hit in the UK. The performer released her album High Road earlier this year.

Nick Cave will be covering “Cosmic Dancer” from the band’s 1968 album Prophets, Seers & Sages: The Angels of the Ages. Cave released Ghosteen alongside his outfit Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds last fall.

Former Jane’s Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell will be covering “Rock On” from the band’s third album The Slider. His most recent album Kind Heaven came out last summer.

Father John Misty will be performing the song “Main Man” from The Slider as well. The performer debuted an untitled new track during a live show last year.

Rock legend Joann Jett will take on “Jeepster” from the band’s Electric Warrior. Jett was the subject of a recent documentary, titled after her hit song “Bad Reputation,” which as released last year.

BØRNS will be covering “Dawn Storm” from Futuristic Dragon. Her album Blue Madonna came out in 2018.

Devendra Banhart covered Scenescof from the album My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair… But Now They’re Content to Wear Stars on Their Brows. Banhart released Ma last November.

Lucinda Williams will be covering “Life’s A Gas” from Electric Warrior. She was set to release Good Souls Better Angels for this month.

Rock legends U2 and Elton John will be covering the band’s classic “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” from the album Electric Warrior. John recently appeared on the title track for Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man.

Sean Lennon will be joining forces with Charlotte Kemp Muhl for a cover of “Mambo Sun” from Electric Warrior. Lennon and Les Claypool’s Lennon Claypool Delirium released South of Reality last February.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T. Rex / Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. Children Of The Revolution – Kesha

2. Cosmic Dancer – Nick Cave

3. Jeepster – Joan Jett

4. Scenescof – Devendra Banhart

5. Life’s A Gas – Lucinda Williams

6. Solid Gold, Easy Action – Peaches

7. Dawn Storm – BØRNS

8. Hippy Gumbo – Beth Orton

9. I Love To Boogie – King Khan

10. Beltane Walk – Gaby Moreno

11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) – U2 feat. Elton John

12. Diamond Meadows – John Cameron Mitchell

13. Ballrooms Of Mars – Emily Haines

Disc 2

1. Main Man – Father John Misty

2. Rock On – Perry Farrell

3. The Street and Babe Shadow – Elysian Fields

4. The Leopards – Gavin Friday

5. Metal Guru – Nena

6. Teenage Dream – Marc Almond

7. Organ Blues – Helga Davis

8. Planet Queen – Todd Rundgren

9. Great Horse – Jessie Harris

10. Mambo Sun – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

11. Pilgrim’s Tale – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

12. Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise – David Johansen

13. She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan – Maria McKee