Tool Wins Best Metal Performance at 2020 Grammy Awards

LA metal band Tool has won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. The band beat out Death Angel, I Prevail , Killswitch Engage and Candlemass for the award. During the acceptance speech, Danny Carey paid tribute to the late Neil Peart; Carey and the band paid tribute to Rush’s legendary drummer earlier this month during a San Diego concert.

“7empest” is off of Tool’s fifth studio album Fear Inoculum, which was the first album released by the band since 2006. Their win today marks the third time Tool has won for Best Metal Performance, as they won in 2002 for “Schism,” and in 1998 for “Ænema.”

Listen to Tool’s “7empest,” and Tool’s Grammy acceptance speech, below: