Companies Owned by Weezer, Pearl Jam, Tool and More Received Government Assistance from Paycheck Protection Program

Aaron Grech July 7th, 2020 - 3:41 PM

Multiple prominent LLC’s and touring companies set up by band members from Slipknot, Tool, Nickelback, Papa Roach, Sammy Hagar and more received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) set up through the Small Business Administration (SBA), according to a new list published by the SBA. While the exact figures for these funds is not currently known, each of these companies received at least $150,000 to $350,000 to help cover eight weeks of payroll for up to $10 million for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies involved include Red Rocker Touring California business entity registered to Sammy Hagar of Van Halen fame, Knot Touring LLC set up by Slipknot, whose company name was also named in a lawsuit by former percussionist Chris Fehn, Stoopid Touring Inc., for Slightly Stoopid and Tesla Touring Inc., named after the 1980s outfit.

Other names, whose owners are self-explanatory include Tool Touring Inc., Papa Roach Touring Inc., Weezer Touring Inc., Imagine Dragons Touring Inc., Sevendust Touring Inc., Pearl Jam Touring Inc., Skillet Touring LLC, Switchfoot Touring Inc. and Green Day Touring Inc. Slipknot used these funds to retain 30 employees, Green Day retained 26, Nickelback retained 17, Papa Roach retained 8, Sammy Hagar retained 22; and Tesla retained 24.

Another company named Disturbed Touring Inc. collected between $350,000 and $1 million to retain 17 employees, although it is unknown if the company is related to the metal band. Its owners are listed as Boulevard Management, a firm which represents athletes, musicians and actors.

Several prominent independent labels such as Sub Pop,Third Man and Stones Throw were also revealed to have received funding through the PPP earlier today. Kanye West’s clothing company Yeezy also caused controversy for receiving between $2 million and $5 million in PPP loans, despite its valuation at over a billion dollars.

