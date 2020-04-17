Danny Carey Hopes Tool Can Write a New EP During Coronavirus Lockdowns

Home News Peter Mann April 17th, 2020 - 6:58 PM

Hopeful news for avid fans of the Los Angeles, California-based illustrious rock band Tool, may receive a project sooner than that of the little over a decade long wait for the collectives’ fifth full length studio album, last year’s Fear Inoculum. Tool’s fourth album, 10,000 Days was released May 6, 2006 a nearly 13 year gap between the follow up album Fear Inoculum released August 30, 2019 via Tool Dissectional, Volcano Entertainment, and RCA Records.

Due to ongoing efforts of curbing the spread of COVID-19, the members of Tool see an opportunity in utilizing their downtime practicing social distancing. The way that the collective usually conducts their writing and recording process, is that the three instrument-playing members write the music and then Maynard writes lyrics and records vocals. The prospects of formulating music and song ideas for a possible EP follow up to Fear Inoculum, may prove imminent, just shy of a year with the release of their latest musical offering.

As previously reported in The Prp, “During his participation alongside his Tool bandmate Justin Chancellor as part of yesterday’s (April 16th) bass-oriented webinar, Carey offered:

“I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin [Chancellor, bass] and I, and Adam [Jones, guitar] – maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else. “I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but – that’s all I’ve really got going on, you know?”

As a collective, Tool has recorded a total of five full length studio albums including: their 1993 debut album Undertow, Tool’s 1996 sophomore album Ænima, 2001’s Lateralus, 2006’s 10,000 Days and 2019’s Fear Inoculum. Tool’s current touring roster consists of frontman Maynard James Keenan (lead vocals), Adam Jones (guitar), Justin Chancellor (bass) and Danny Carey (drums and percussion). According to the aforementioned The Prp article, “The band were recently forced to postpone their spring/summer touring plans.”

As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Tool has postponed their Spring 2020 tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band said they would announce new dates soon, via an announcement from their Facebook page. Recently, an attendee (who was visiting from Northern Italy) went to Tool’s February 28 concert at the Spark Arena, in Auckland, New Zealand. The concertgoer tested positive for the coronavirus and it is unknown if they contracted the virus, prior to attending the concert.”

To watch Danny Carey on Berklee Bass webinar, stream below via YouTube.