Weyes Blood Announces Spring 2020 A Lot Has Changed Tour Dates

Soft rock singer/songwriter/musician Weyes Blood recently announced international tour dates in support for her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Titanic Rising, which was released in April of last year via Sub Pop. According to a press release, Weyes Blood’s ” …’A Lot Has Changed Tour,’ which includes new shows in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, spans February 23rd in Perth, AU as part of Perth Festival and runs through August 14th in Nashville, TN at The Basement East.”

Weyes Blood was born Natalie Mering on July 11, 1988 in Santa Monica, California. Mering formerly a bassist in bands such as Jackie-O Motherfucker and Nautical Almanac eventually released solo efforts beginning with her debut album The Outside Room in 2011. Her subsequent albums were released under indie record label Mexican Summer which includes her sophomore album 2014’s The Innocents and her 2016 follow up third full length studio album, Front Row Seat to Earth.

It wasn’t until the release of Weyes Blood’s latest musical offering Titanic Rising where Mering garnered universal acclaim from many publications. According to the aforementioned press release, “Weyes Blood’s Titanic Rising appeared on over 100 “Best of 2019” lists and readers polls, earning ‘Album of the Year’ honors from Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD, Magic (France), PASTE, and Uncut…” Not only has Mering been recognized for her musicianship as an artist and co-producer behind some of her most celebrated singles to date including “Movies” “Everyday” and “Andromeda”, but Titanic Rising seemed to be amongst the pinnacle albums released this past decade. As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, “Titanic Rising was also named one of the ‘Best of the Decade’ from the likes of All Music, Aquarium Drunkard, The AV Club, Brooklyn Vegan, Pitchfork, PASTE, Treble Zine, and Uproxx.” Special fan pre-sale tickets for US headlining dates began as of this past Thursday, January 23 and as for all territories tickets went on sale for the general public as of Friday, January 24. For more information, visit Weyes Blood’s official website.

A Lot Has Changed Tour

Australia/New Zealand 2020 / Winter

2/23 – Perth, AU – Perth Festival

2/25 – Brisbane, AU – The Zoo

2/26 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Recital Hall

2/28 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Zoo Twilights **

2/29 – Wollongong, AU – Farmer & The Owl Festival

3/3 – Sydney, AU – The Factory Theatre

3/4 – Hobart, AU – Odeon Theatre

3/5 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Festival

3/7 – Castlemaine, AU – Theatre Royal

3/8 – Victoria, AU – Golden Plains Festival

3/13 – Wellington, NZ – New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre *

3/14 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall *

3/15 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Town Hall *

* w/ Aldous Harding

** w/ Julia Jacklin

US 2020 / Spring

4/11 – Indio, CA – Coachella

4/18 – Indio, CA – Coachella

5/1 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

5/2 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

5/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

5/5 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/8 – Dallas, TX – Trees

5/10 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

5/11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

5/12 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

5/14 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

Europe 2020 / Spring

6/3-6/7 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/8 – Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix

6/10 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

6/14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret Festival

6/16 – Cork, IE – Cork Midsummer Festival

6/17 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

6/19 – Istanbul, TU – Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival

US 2020 / Summer

7/31 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

8/1 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

8/4 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

8/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

8/7 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

8/8 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

8/10 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

8/12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

8/13 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

8/14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East