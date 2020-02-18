Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announces Fall 2020 Arena Tour Dates with Weyes Blood

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a massive 2020 arena tour across North America, which will begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 16th and will wrap up in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 17th. Singer-songwriter Weyes Blood will be opening for this event, while tickets will go on-sale this Friday here.
Cave and company recently released their latest studio album Ghosteen in 2019, which featured a more ambient soundscape, with various synthesizers complemented by Cave’s eerie vocal delivery. This double album originally appeared on YouTube in its entirety, where it was accompanied by visuals directed by Tom Hingston, and arranged by Yusuke Murakami, Markus Lehtonen, Aislinn Clifford, Amanda Tooke and Tiago Higgs.
Cave is also known for his unique perspective and at times controversial comments, as he recently called hip hop artist Kanye West “our greatest artist” when replying to a fan comment. While West is one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful artists in the past decade, he has also garnered a large amount of controversy due to his controversial political statements.
Weyes Blood will be embarking on her own set of headlining spring solo shows titled the A Lot Has Changed Tour ahead of these fall performances. She recently helped cover the Joni Mitchell classic “For Free” alongside pop performer Lana Del Rey and Zella Day.
Tour Dates
9/16 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
9/19 Chicago, IL – UIC Pavilion *
9/21 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre *
9/23 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage At The Mann *
9/25 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena *
9/26 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
9/28 Laval, QC – Place Bell
9/29 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
10/1 Washington, DC – The Anthem
10/3 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre
10/4 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
10/6 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
10/8 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
10/10 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *
10/12 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
10/14 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre *
10/15 Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds
10/17 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
* w/ support from Weyes Blood
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat