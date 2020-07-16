Josh Homme Open to Kyuss Reunion to Mend the Damage from Kyuss Lives! Lawsuit

Home News Drew Feinerman July 16th, 2020 - 12:13 PM

Photo Credit: Karina Halle

Queens of the Stone Age founder Josh Homme recently stated in an interview with Kyuss World Radio that he would be open to a Kuyss reunion, according to Blabbermouth. Kyuss was originally formed by Homme along with bassist Scott Reeder, drummer Brant Bjork and vocalist John Garcia.

In 2010, Bjork and Garcia went on to form Kuyss Lives! Which drew negative attention from Home. In 2012, Homme and Reeder filed a lawsuit against Bjork and Garcia for trademark infringement and consumer fraud. Bjork responded to the suit stating that tension existed within the band years prior to their breakup, and noted creative differences playing a role in the band’s breakup.

When asked about the possibility of a Kyuss reunion, Homme initially responded, “My philosophy has always been, never do a reunion, never do a sequel. It’s not what it was; it’s what it is. And that’s kind of how I’ve felt.” However, Homme later went on to add, “there have been times I thought it cannot end that way, and the only real way to end it correctly now would be to play. And because [Bjork and Garcia] sort of perverted the punctuation and they knocked the wing off this beautiful dragon that’s an ice sculpture, and the only way to put the motherfucking wing back on would be to [play again].”

Whether or not Bjork or Garcia will respond to Homme’s comments remains up in the air, but fans can at least be happy about the fact that Homme has publicly stated he would be open to a reunion show of some kind.

