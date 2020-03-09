Sea.Hear.Now Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam, Cage The Elephant and The Avett Brothers

Home News Roy Lott March 9th, 2020 - 6:43 PM

Sea.Here.Now has announced the 2020 edition of their lineup with headlining sets from Pearl Jam and The Avett Brothers set to headline the two-day festival. Other acts include Cage the Elephant, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Grouplove, Dirty Heads and The Beach Boys. See the full lineup below. It is set to take place Septemeber 19-20 in Asbury Park, NJ that will be filled with surfing, music, and art. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased via the festival’s website.

2020 will mark the festival’s third year and have included acts such as Jack Johnson, Incubus, Dave Matthews Band, The Lumineers, Social Distortion, who was joined by The Boss (Bruce Springsteen) in 2018 and Brandi Carlile to name a few. 2020 festival headliners Pearl Jam recently were announced a new album is on the way. Titled Gigaton, the new record is set to be released this spring. It will be the first release of new material since 2013’s Bolt. The band will also be heading out on the road this spring playing arenas across the U.S. They most recently released an animated ball-point pent style video for their latest single “Superblood Wolfmoon” directed by Keith Ross.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer