The Avalanches Tease July 22 Announcement with Short Video

Home News Paige Willis July 18th, 2020 - 5:12 PM

The Avalanches have posted a teaser on their instagram. The post is a short video of a man in an astronaut suit in a rocket taking off. There is background music that includes synths and vocals. The band captioned this post “22.07.”

In other countries the number of the day is written before the number of the month, so it could be safe to assume that this is a date and July 22 is this coming Wednesday. Normally albums are released on Fridays so an album is not expected, but with so little information the audience can not be sure of what to expect.

View this post on Instagram 22.07 A post shared by The Avalanches (@theavalanches) on Jul 17, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

The Avalanches just released another single back in March called “Running Red Lights.” Rivers Cuomo, the Weezer band member, and rapper Pink Siifu featured on the song. The single came with a music video that was filmed around LA. The song is a tribute for the late member of The Silver Jews, David Berman who had collaborated with them on their previous single “Saturday Night Inside Out.”

Before the coronavirus started to shut down the majority of the country the Avalanches released a single back in February. The song is called “We Will Always Love You,” and features artist Blood Orange, which was their first original release since 2016.

The Avalanches sophomore album was released almost 16 years after their debut album, Since I Left You, the second album being named Wildflower. It was teased last year through social media that the group was working on a new album but nothing has been confirmed so far.

The band similarly teased their single “We Will Always Love You,” just over a week before the drop of the song. The Avalanches posted a picture of a billboard with the title of the song on it without a caption. It is safe to say that the band is up to something.