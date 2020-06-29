Kanye West Teases Upcoming Album God’s Country with Snippet of New Song “Wash Us In The Blood”

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 8:47 PM

There really isn’t any quiet year for Kanye West, who has now teased a new studio album titled God’s Country, alongside a snippet for a song titled “Wash Us In The Blood.” West is set to release a music video for the track tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

The cover art for the song is plain and black, with the song’s title written all around the artwork in Old English typeface, giving it a gothic feel that matches its corresponding clip. The clip shows a woman gospel singer, with the words of the song and album titles popping up infrequently, as dischordant ambient sounds with industrial influences play alongside it.

WASH US IN THE BLOOD COVER BY ARTHUR JAFAhttps://t.co/Oqvrhku0QE VIDEO TOMORROW 10 AM EDT#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/FPOIMwKXwm — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD’S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

A release date has not yet been announced for the album, although it should be noted that a majority of West’s most recent album releases during the last decade such as Jesus Is King, ye and The Life Of Pablo, were all delayed several times before their official release. West has also announced projects which were never officially released or had name changes, such as Yandhi in 2018, Turbo Grax 16 from 2016 to 2018 and Good Ass Job, which was originally supposed to be his follow-up to 2007’s Graduation, prior to the making of 808s and Heartbreak, although it was more recently announced as a collaborative project alongside Chance The Rapper.

West has also had a busy year outside of music and donated $2 million to the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery this year. He also teased an trailer for a Kids See Ghosts animated program, starring him and Kid Cudi, who form the titular musical duo.