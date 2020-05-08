Live Nation Considering Drive-In Concerts and Shows with Reduced Capacity Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Home News Jesse Raymer May 8th, 2020 - 6:21 PM

During this global pandemic, there has been a lot of discussion in the future of the live music industry. Live Nation, one of the industry’s giants, took a huge hit this quarter with the mass cancelations due to COVID-19. Suggestions are out regarding how to move forward and carry on with live shows. These include the possibilities of drive-in concerts and shows with reduced capacity to continue promoting social distancing guidelines.

Regarding a new course of action for shows, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino stated that: “Over the next six months, we’ll be starting slow and small, focusing on the basics and testing regionally,” Rapino said. “But whether it’s in Arkansas or [another] state that is safe, secure and politically fine to proceed in, we’re going to dabble in fan-less concerts with broadcasts and reduced-capacity shows, because we can make the math work.”

Rapini continued: “Over the summer there will be testing happening, whether it’s fan-less concerts, which offer great broadcast opportunities and are really important for our sponsorship business; drive-in concerts, which we’re going to test and roll out and we’re having some success with; or reduced-capacity festival concerts, which could be outdoors in a theater on a large stadium floor, where there’s enough room to be safe.”

During the pandemic, there has been a rise in live streaming shows. Artists like Kurt Vile, Christine and the Queens and Devin Townsend have turned to live streaming their music on various social media platforms. Additionally, more artists are looking to go on a drive-in tour. Just recently, EDM artist Marc Rebillet announced that he is doing the first drive-in concert tour in America.

With all of this in mind, Live Nation seems to have a plan moving forward. Additionally, after coming into hot water regarding its refund policy, Rapino cleared the air. According to Rapino, 90% of ticket holders through Live Nation have gotten a refund. At this time, their ticket policy states that ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for canceled events.

Alternatively, if the show is at a Live Nation venue, the ticket holder will have 30 days to opt-in to receive a 150% credit towards buying future tickets. Tickets for rescheduled shows are automatically moved over and valid for the current date. However, ticket holders can still go for a refund within 30 days of the new show date announcement.