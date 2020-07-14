The Avett Brothers Announce August 2020 Drive-In Concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Home News Aaron Grech July 14th, 2020 - 12:27 PM

The Avett Brothers will be hosting a drive-in-concert at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 29, which will serve as their first live show in six months. This upcoming performance will have tickets sold per each car in attendance, although the price has not yet been announced. A pre-sale will launch in two days on July 16, while the sale will kick off here the following day. The group also made this announcement via video on YouTube.

Ticket holders for the upcoming event will be able to purchase a limited-edition vinyl of their upcoming studio album The Third Gleam. The band will be performing live on the backstretch of the event’s racing surface, which will also be broadcast on the speedway’s 16,000 square-foot television screen.

The Avett Brothers have released a new song from the upcoming project titled “Victory” and released a visualizer for their track “We Americans.” The band stated that the current events unfolding in the United States will fit in well with the album’s universal themes.

“Through the fever pitch of fear over the pandemic, outcry in the wake of widely observable bigotry, and mourning over the death caused by both, we are united in conflict…put to task in the arenas of our fortitude, our morality, indeed the strength of our own souls, individually and collectively,” Seth and Scott Avett stated in a press release.

“We Americans” was originally a track featured on their last studio album Closer Than Together which was released last year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi