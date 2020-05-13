Texas Rangers’ Stadium Is Planning a Drive-In Concert Series with Pat Green, Whiskey Myers and More

Home News Aaron Grech May 13th, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers baseball team, will be hosting a series of drive-in concerts next month, featuring a plethora of country and southern rock artists. As of press time the confirmed artists for these events include the Eli Young Band on June 4th, Whiskey Mykers on June 5th, Pat Green on June 6th, and Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler on June 7th.

These events will be called Concert In Your Car, and will take place in the parking lot of the stadium. According to a the events’ FAQ, strict social distancing measures, which comply with all of the CDC and State of Texas guidelines will be followed. They have also stated that they will be working with Tarrant County and the City of Arlington closely to maintain these standards.

Each parking spot will be a safe distance away from each other to ensure the safety of attendees. In addition, attendees will be required to stay in their vehicles for their performance. Those who need to exit their vehicles will also have to abide by social distancing measures, while “failure to follow safe social distancing, or requests of staff members for participants to follow, will cause the participant to be subject to ejection.”

These events follow the drive-in concerts taking place in European countries such as Lithuania, Denmark and Germany, and a recent concert which took place in Louisiana. LiveNation has also been looking into holding drive in concerts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pat Green and Kevin Fowler, have both been in the music scenes for decades, scoring a few hits on the country Billboard charts for tracks such as “Wave On Wave and “Pound Sign (#?*!)” respectively. The Josh Abbot Band and Eli Young band both formed in the 2000s, coming out of the Texas country music circuit. Whiskey Myers are a southern rock band also from Texas who have released five studio albums.