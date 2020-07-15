Static-X Releases New Video for “Bring You Down,” One of the Final Songs Featuring Wayne Static’s Vocals

Home News Aaron Grech July 15th, 2020 - 6:27 PM

Industrial metal outfit Static-X have released a new music video for “Bring You Down,” one of the final tracks featuring their late frontman Wayne Static, which also appeared on their latest studio album Project Regeneration, Vol. 1. This latest music video was directed by band member Xer0, who also handled the song’s production.

“Bring You Down” is shot in a single room, focusing on the band as they perform the track against a brick wall. A figure dressed in red is wearing a digital mask showing the late Static, to represent his final contributions to the track. The song is a straightforward industrial metal affair, with roaring guitar chords and aggressive drum beat downs, complemented by rhythmic synths and Static’s harsh vocal delivery.

This track comes on the heels of a recent controversy involving former guitarist and convicted sex offender Tripp Eisen, who claims to have written this track, the previously released single “Hollow” and the album’s “Something Of My Own,” alongside the late Static. In a press release Eisen also took credit for the band’s reunion and said that he brought Xer0 onto the group. The band has vehemently denied these claims, calling them “horseshit,” while adding that Eisen was “deplorable.”

Static passed away in Landers, California back in 2014, having passed away in his sleep after reportedly taking half an oxycodone pill and alcohol during the morning prior to his passing. The use of a Static mask, which was shown in the video, will also be done on the band’s upcoming tours.