Static-X Drops New Song “Hollow” Featuring Vocals From Late Vocalist Wayne Static

Home News Kelly Tucker February 8th, 2020 - 8:40 PM

Static-X have unveiled the new song “Hollow” featuring vocals by the late frontman Wayne Static, who died in 2014 from a lethal mixture of xanax, oxycodone, and alcohol. His wife, Tera Wray Static who had battled depression for two years after his death, committed suicide in 2016. The music video shows the band playing alongside a metallic skeleton figure, representing Static, as it mouths the words of the song.

Regarding the track, Tony Campos stated, “This song was originally a demo from the Start a War album, which was never completed. Wayne and I never felt like the music on the original demo was fully realized.” He added, “The vocals sounded great, but some of the musical compositions from that time period felt a bit experimental. There is a reason that some of these tracks never made it on a previous Static-X album, and it certainly wasn’t because of Wayne’s vocals.”

The band will now be releasing two new albums with the first Project Regeneration Volume 1 to arrive on May 29, with plans to release Volume 2 not too long after. Together, the two albums will contain a total of more than 20 brand-new unreleased tracks, featuring previously unused vocals by Wayne Static. The album was going to feature guest vocalists with bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda. However, plans changed when a number of unreleased Wayne Static vocal tracks were discovered during the recording sessions. As a result, Wayne Static’s vocals will be featured throughout the Project Regeneration albums.

“Right now we are finalizing the mixes for the first batch of songs, which will appear on Volume 1, while we continue to finish up the tracking for the rest of the music, which will appear on Volume 2,” said Ken Jay. “Volume 1 will be released at the end of May and the goal is to release Volume 2 as soon as possible.”

In 2019, Static-X embarked on an extensive tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip. A mystery singer wearing a mask in the likeness of Wayne Static was enlisted to front the band. Along with the new song and album details, Static-X have also scheduled a 2020 tour of Europe, as well as a handful of one-off US gigs.

Static-X 2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Hell & Heaven Fest

07/10 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

07/11 – Mansfield, OH @ INKcarceration

07/31 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/04 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert *

08/06 – Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival

08/07 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *

08/08 – Kortrijk, BW @ Alcatraz Festival

08/09 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Into The Grave

08/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *

08/12 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik *

08/13 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Festival

08/14 – Sulingen, DE @ Reload Festival

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra *

09/19 – Appomattox Park, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/25 – Novosibirsk, RU @ Podzemka

09/27 – Yekaterinburg, RU @ Tele Club

09/29 – Samara, RU @ Zvezda

10/01 – Krasnodar, RU @ Arena Hall

10/03 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

10/04 – St. Petersberg, RU @ Cosmonavt

* = w/ Life of Agony