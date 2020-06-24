Wisconsin Rock Festival Still Happening in July 2020 But Won’t Be Called Herd Immunity Festival

Home News Aaron Grech June 24th, 2020 - 7:48 PM

The Q and Z Expo Center in Ringle, Wisconsin is hosting one of the few, if not only, music festivals to be held in the United States this summer from July 16 to July 18. This event was originally promoted as the Herd Immunity Festival, however this name was dropped from the title after a significant amount of online backlash. This announcement comes at a time when virtually all other large scale music events have been cancelled or postponed until next year.

The event will now go on as the July Mini Fest, which will greet heavy metal band Dope, rock outfit Static-X and AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck as its performers, among a few more rock and metal outfits. This event will end at 10:00 p.m. each night, with only limited social distancing measures in place. The only known social distancing measure as of press time is a reduction of venue capacity from 10,000 people to 2,500. Only three day tickets are being sold for the event, which are valued at $105.50 a piece.

This isn’t the only music festival which is scheduled for this year however, the UTOPiA festival at the Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet County, Texas, is scheduled to take place this September. The event is taking into account far more social distancing measures that the July Mini Fest, although it has not revealed yet revealed its lineup.

The band Nonpoint were set to headline this festival, however they announced they were dropping out due to its prior Herd Immunity Festival naming. Static-X released Regeneration last month, which was supported by the single “Hollow.” The band was also recruited by the creators of Doom: Eternal to contribute to its soundtrack.