Charli XCX Drops Trance-Filled New Single “Claws”

English singer-songwriter and pop star Charli XCX has released a new, trance-filled single, “claws.” The track comes from her upcoming fourth studio album, how i’m feeling now, due out May 15.

“claws” was chosen for release by fans via a poll posted by Charli asking which new single they wanted. The track features short, staccato bursts of vocal- and synth-driven energy. It blends elements of trance, electronica and hip-hop with a constant pop spirit to create a hypnotic, futuristic sound in which listeners can effortlessly get lost. The lyrics tell the story and capture the sentiment of being in love in lockdown, and the near-discord yet ultimate jubilation that can ultimately come from it.

The single is the second release from how i’m feeling now, an ambitious project Charli announced in April. It will be a collaborative in which the artist involves fans in the writing, recording and release process, all of which will be done while she remains in self-isolated quarantine due to the global coronavirus pandemic. She announced the project via a Zoom call with 1000 of her fans and via YouTube and Instagram. She has continued with weekly Zoom calls with 1000 fans, having hosted the third April 22.

The artist has remained busy during the global quarantine. She released the first single from the album, “forever,” April 9.

On April 24, she will be performing as part of American instrumental duo 100 gecs’s virtual Square Garden festival, which will be held via the video game Minecraft. Dylan Brady of 100 gecs produced “claws.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz