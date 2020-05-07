Charli XCX Drops Beat-Heavy New Single “i finally understand”

Home News Luke Hanson May 7th, 2020 - 7:11 PM

English singer-songwriter Charli XCX has released a new, beat-heavy single, “I Finally Understand.” The track is the latest release from her upcoming fourth studio album, the quarantine-driven how i’m feeling now, due out May 15.

The single features all of Charli XCX’s hallmarks. The vocals are quick, driving and catchy, guaranteed to embed in the brain of any listener and linger. The near-frenetic pace hints at someone on edge, mirroring the lyrics describing the overwhelming feeling of understanding and accepting feelings, and the promise of these being something more that make them worth speeding toward, all while terrified of what they may mean and say of the future. That sense of blind forward momentum, of being confined and heading in the direction of an unknown something more, mirrors the other album singles, echoing emotions and feelings tied to the pandemic and quarantine.

Charli XCX also commissioned artwork to go along with the single. From Allison Zuckerman, Jon Emmony and POLYGON, the pieces are available here.

“i finally understand” is the third single to drop from the forthcoming how i’m feeling now. It joins the synth-heavy “forever” and trance-filled “claws,” both of which were released in April with heavy fan input and involvement. The artist is taking a “do-it-yourself” approach to the album, writing, recording and producing it in self-isolation during the quarantine in its entirety. As mentioned, she is also incorporating fan input and making the process as open as possible through social media and Zoom calls available to a limited number of fans. The album is due out May 15.

