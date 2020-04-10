Charli XCX Releases First Single “Forever” From Upcoming Quarantine Album

Home News Ashwin Chary April 10th, 2020 - 12:09 AM

English singer and songwriter, Charli XCX, dropped her latest single, “Forever,” on Apr. 9. The new song will be featured on her upcoming album, how i’m feeling now, which is set to be released on May 15, 2020.

With a swirling buzz, and a build up to a soft verse, “Forever,” starts off on a soothing note. As the quiet beat transcends to the front, Charli XCX emotionally sings of her forever love.

A synth flows in a weighted motion as the lyrics gently create an entirely separate vibe for the song. The beats and the synth come into full circle as the song gears towards the final verse.

Charli XCX’s voice blends in with the lo-fi electronic music, as the synth plays the final bar. Her voice fades out as the remaining notes silently ring, concluding the song.

“Forever” was written during this week, as Charli XCX teamed with recording artists A.G. Cook and BJ Burton. The remainder of the album during the global coronavirus pandemic, as the Charli XCX remains in self-isolation.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz