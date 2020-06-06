Elvis Costello Releases Punchy Track “No Flag”

Home News Ariel King June 6th, 2020 - 9:05 PM

Elvis Costello has released “No Flag,” the track recorded in Helsinki, Finland back in February. Along with the release of the single, Costello premiered the song’s lyric video, complete with visuals made by Eamon Singer and Arlo O’Furlow.

“I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me,” Costello said in a statement. “So this is ‘The Helsinki Sound.’”

Costello worked in Helsinki for three days at Suomenlinnan Studio back in mid-February. He also included in a press release that the next installment from the recording session will be released on July 10.

The trippy electronics lend the track psychedelic tendencies, guitar introducing modern rock throughout the length of the track. Costello’s voice whines while he explains his disillusioned perspective of the world. “Why should anybody listen to me?” his lyrics ask.

Filled with colorful paintings, the visuals displaying flags throughout various countries as the scrawled lyrics flash through the screen. Animated guitarists strum their guitars while colorful abstract visuals feature during the trippy electronics.

In November, Costello contributed to a tribute album celebrating Mose Allison alongside Iggy Pop, Frank Black, Fiona Apple and more. Costello released his most recent album, Look Now, back in 2018. Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless earlier performed a cover of Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding” for the Fearless At Home livestream event.