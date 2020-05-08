The Jazz Foundation of American Announces May 2020 Live Streaming Festival Featuring Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Bootsy Collins And More

Home News Roy Lott May 8th, 2020 - 1:19 AM

The Jazz Foundation of America has announced a virtual benefit concert set to take place Thursday, May 14 at 8 PM ET on YouTube. It will be available to watch online for 24 hours and is set to make appearances from Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Bootsy Collins, Angelique Kidjo, Robert Cray, Jeffrey Wright, Bruce Willis, Ivan Neville, Milton Nascimento, Shemekia Copeland, Kim Wilson, and “surprise guests.” Promptly titled “The New Gig,” it will benefit the organizations COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund, a fund to help musicians and their families with basic living expenses. Donations can be made here.

Organizers of the upcoming livestream made a statement regarding the star-studded show, provided by Brooklyn Vegan. “The Jazz Foundation of America continues to connect with hundreds of jazz and blues musicians to provide compassionate counsel and offer direct financial support.” It continued to say “We have a large and growing number of clients who rely on us due to illness, old age, lack of work, or other circumstances. These artists live precariously even in good economic times, with no job security and minimal savings. Now they face an indefinite period of financial free fall, with months of gigs lost already.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz