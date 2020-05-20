L7 Shares New Video for “Fake Friends” Featuring Joan Jett

Home News Ariel King May 20th, 2020 - 10:09 PM

L7 released an official fan video for their track with Joan Jett titled “Fake Friends,” a song which had been first released by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in 1983. The video flips through images of L7 fans at various shows, photos of L7 taken from the crowd, fan-made art of the band, and various tattoos.

The video was released on Black Heart Records Youtube channel, along with a caption thanking all “#L7RealFriends.” It highlights fan submitted photos of their pets wearing L7 merchandise, hanging out backstage with the band and more. Fans spread all throughout the world are included, along with artwork they have made and their collections of L7’s former physical releases.

“This is something positive the band can do for our fans in these uncertain times,” Donita Sparks of L7 said in a statement. “When rock n’ roll duty calls, L7 answers.”

L7 gave the song a grunge twist with Jett joining them on vocals and guitar. The band signed to Jett’s Blackheart Records last year and released comeback album Scatter the Rats.

“To have Joan’s vocals on this track along with mine is super surreal and cool,” Sparks said in a press statement. “Our band has experienced many fake friends, especially when you’re down. Some of these people you thought were your friends are nowhere to be found. Your phone calls aren’t returned, etc. It’s painful and it sucks. Then you find out who your true friends are.”

L7’s version of “Fake Friends” was released late last month along with “Witchy Burn,” a rework of their song “Burn Baby.” The two singles will be released as a 7” with “Fake Friends” on the A-side and “Witchy Burn” on the B-side.

The “Fake Friends” and “Witchy Burn” release was meant to coincide L7’s New Zealand and Australia tour, which has been cancelled due to COVID-19. This led to L7 releasing the two singles earlier than planned, making way so they could work on more new music.