Deftones Completing Mix For New Album For 2020 Release, Launching A New Twitch Livestream Series

Home News Jesse Raymer April 17th, 2020 - 9:08 PM

Alternative metal band Deftones are completing a mix for their forthcoming album. The album, produced by Terry Date, will be looking at a release sometime in 2020. This will be the fifth Deftones’ record produced by Date. In addition to the completion of their mix, the band is also launching a Twitch livestream series to interact with fans. This comes after many spring shows and festivals have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drummer Abe Cunningham took to Twitter to post a video update. Cunningham began with: “Hope this message finds everyone doing well,” Cunningham continued “I wanted to give you guys a little update on our album. We’re currently mixing it. Given the current situation, it’s been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room. We can’t. So, we’re at least still doing that. I wanted to thank you for your patience, obviously, and, of course, your interest in that. It’s coming.”

While we continue to work on the new album in isolation, we’re going to be hosting some livestream events on @Twitch. Frank is kicking it off tomorrow at 8PM PT with a live DJ set. Stay safe while hanging with us here: https://t.co/PuCswLzwxg pic.twitter.com/Ks7sFeHwT3 — Deftones (@deftones) April 16, 2020

The livestream will launch April 17 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT. The stream will begin with a set by Deftones programmer Frank Delgado. Deftones have joined many artists that have started livestreaming concerts. Back in mid-March, Dropkick Murphys had to cancel their St. Patrick’s Day weekend show but still livestreamed for fans. Additionally, on March 28, there was a Stream Aid 2020 concert that included AlunaGeorge, alternative hip hop group Die Antwoord, rapper Kevin Gates, along with EDM DJs Kaskade and Diplo. All proceeds from this stream went to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat