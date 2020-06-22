Lazerbeak, William Elliott Whitmore and Members of The Plastic Constellations Announce New Band Dope Walker and Debut Album Save Save for July 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech June 22nd, 2020 - 6:45 PM

The Minneapolis-based musician and record producer Aaron Mader, better known as his alias Lazerbeak, has juggled the realms of hip hop with his collective Doomtree, electronica as Night Stone alongside Doomtree member ICETEP and indie rock as a member of The Plastic Constellations. Mader is dipping into indie rock once again with a new band called Dope Walker, alongside fellow The Plastic Constellations member Jeff Allen, country singer-songwriter William Elliott Whitmore, Joel Anderson from Ten Grand and Mike Schulte from Brian Jones and The Pork Tornadoes.

The band’s debut album Save Save is set to be released on July 17, which features support from the band’s debut single “I Just Love Getting Older.” This single is accompanied by a music video animated by Patrick Horvath, which opens up with a shot of a satellite passing by earth, before focusing on a car containing three creatures, who end up launching into space via jetpack at the end of the visual. This latest song is an upbeat indie rock song, with jangly guitar chords, light but infectious piano keys and a breezy vocal delivery layered on top.

The Plastic Constellations originally formed back in the mid 1990s, continuing their career until their first hiatus in 2008. The band held a reunion in 2010, where they held a one of performance at The Cedar Cultural Center in their native Minneapolis.

Night Stone’s debut album was released earlier this year, which was accompanied by the singles “Be Loved” featuring MMYYKK and “Night Rider” featuring Channy Leaneagh of Poliça. This project ventured into a club ready dance territory, with clear influences to house music. Doomtree also released a single this year titled “Five Alive.” Whitmore released Kilnova back in 2018.

Save Save track list

1. Shakes

2. Strep City

3. Highway Gamblers

4. Not The End

5. Way Out

6. These Freaks

7. Unease

8. I Just Love Getting Older

9. Guest Room Bed

10. Made to Disappear