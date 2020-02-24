Doomtree Releases Hard Hitting New Single “Five Alive”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 24th, 2020 - 8:37 PM

American hip hop group, Doomtree, have dropped their new single “Five Alive” on Feb. 24. The new song has accumulated over 2,500 plays on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

With a mysterious, scattering synth and the flashing word ‘alive,’ “Five Alive” starts off with a bang. The opening verse is fast and energetic as a powerful beat complements the poetic lyrics and rapping.

The chorus kicks as the beats gains speed. The synth makes its way to the front again as the chorus progresses. A new vocalist enters the song, adding his own twist to the beats.

“Five Alive” features five different rappers, P.O.S, Sims, Mike Mictlan, Dessa and Cecil Otter. Their unique voices and different take on the lyrics bring the song together, establishing the definition of their music group.

As the song nears the end, the chorus plays one last time following the introduction to all five rappers’ verses, their individual voices are understood. The synth rings after the last verse is rapped, and slowly fades away, ending the song.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat