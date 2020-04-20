mxdwn PREMIERE: Lazerbeak and ICETEP’s Night Stone Drop Futuristic Funk Song “Be Loved” Featuring MMYYKK

Home News Matt Matasci April 20th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Photo credit Marv Watson

Last week two members of the Doomtree hip-hop collective, Lazerbeak and ICETEP, announced a new electronic project called Night Stone. Today, we’re premiering the newest single from their upcoming self-titled debut album, a funk-based hip-hop track called “Be Loved” that pulls elements from the past as well as carving out a futuristic new sound. The new album will be out on May 15, 2020 on Doomtree Records.

The first single from the album was a track called “Conquer Time” featuring Sophia Eris, who is the hype woman for Lizzo.

Individually Lazerbeak and ICETEP have impressive resumes: the former working with everyone from his own Doomtree MCs to wildly eclectic styles like bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles, the latter having worked with Astronautalis and most notably, Dessa. They worked together on several Doomtree releases before hooking up to create Night Stone over a shared love of house, electro and techno sounds, which they hadn’t had the opportunity to explore on previous releases. As producers, they bring in a plethora of guests artists to provide vocals on Night Stone, including Channy Leaneagh of POLICA, Lady Midnight, Sophia Eris and MMYYKK of astralblak.

Lazerbeak is always a busy musician, having released several albums over the years both as a solo artist and as a collaborator. His solo LP Luther was released in 2019, as well as a collaborative album with Longshot called Parades that was released in 2018. He’s also in Shredders with fellow Doomtree members P.O.S, Sims and Paper Tiger, a group that’s released a pair of albums, Dangerous Jumps in 2017 and Great Hits in 2019. In 2018 ICETEP teamed up with SIms and Air Credits for the album/group Artería Verité in 2018.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson