Night Stone Release New Song “Night Rider” with Channy Leaneagh of Poliça

Aaron Grech May 5th, 2020 - 11:29 AM

Photo credit Marv Watson

Night Stone, the collaborative project between Doomtree artists ICETEP and Lazerbeak, have released a new song titled “Night Rider” featuring vocalist Channy Leaneagh of the alternative pop band Poliça. This song will be featured on their upcoming self-titled debut album, which is set to be released on May 15th via Doomtree.

“Night Rider” is an upbeat club track, with elements of dance and alternative pop led by Leaneagh’s voice creating a laid back atmosphere for the listener. The rhythmic club beat is backed by synthesizers and a funky bass, which helps drive the track’s atmosphere, while a jazzy keyboard adds to the melody.

As Night Stone the duo released two previous singles “Conquer Time” featuring Sophia Eris, the hype woman for alternative R&B performer Lizzo and “Be Loved” featuring MMYYKK of the R&B and soul project astralblak. The artists have cited French house legends such as Cassius and Daft Punk, along with classic R&B artists such as Luther Vandross, New Edition, and TLC as influences.

On their own, ICETEP released Artería Verité alongside fellow Doomtree members Sims and Air Credits in 2018, while Lazerbeak released Luther last year. Last year also saw the release of Lazerbeak’s collaborative project with Longshot titled Parades.

“While it is not the most perfect album, there’s some really infectious lyrics and grooves across Parades. Both parties were able to highlight each other’s strengths,” mxdwn reviewer Griffin Boyle explained. “Lazerbeak’s colorful beats and Longshot’s wise words of introspection end up creating something very satisfying on both a casual and listening level.”

