Lazerbeak and ICETEP Form Night Stone, Announce Self-Titled Debut Album for May 2020 Release and Share new Song “Conquer Time” Featuring Sophia Eris

Aaron Grech April 15th, 2020 - 11:41 AM

Photo credit Marv Watson

Doomtree veterans and music producers Lazerbeak and ICETEP have teamed up as Night Stone, a new electronic music group, who are set to debut their self-titled album on May 15th via Doomtree. The duo have released their first single titled “Conquer Time” which features Sophia Eris, the DJ and hype woman for Lizzo’s live performances.

“Conquer Time” is a straightforward club track, with deep synth lines, wonky brass samples and a rhythmic beat, which blend in well with Eris’ hypnotic vocal deliveries. This upbeat dance track blends elements of R&B, pop and hip hop into a cohesive track, with enough of the producer’s eclectic flare to prevent it from being a by the number’s dance song.

Other artists who will be featured on this debut album include Lady Midnight, Channy Leaneagh of POLICA, and MMYYKK of astralblak. This upcoming project will take influences from French house legends such as Cassius and Daft Punk, along with a plethora of classic R&B influences from Luther Vandross, New Edition, and TLC.

As part of the Minneapolis hip hop label and collective Doomtree, ICETEP and Lazerbeak have worked with a variety of artists and styles. ICETEP released Artería Verité alongside fellow Doomtree members Sims and Air Credits back in 2018, while Lazerbeak released Luther last year. Lazerbeak also teamed up with Longshot for Parades in 2018.

“While it is not the most perfect album, there’s some really infectious lyrics and grooves across Parades. Both parties were able to highlight each other’s strengths,” mxdwn reviewer Griffin Boyle explained. “Lazerbeak’s colorful beats and Longshot’s wise words of introspection end up creating something very satisfying on both a casual and listening level.”

