Fiona Apple Announces She’ll Donate Two Years’ of Royalties from “Shameika” and “Heavy Balloon” to Charity

Aaron Grech June 15th, 2020 - 10:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Fiona Apple has had a busy year, due to the monumental amount of praise her latest album release Fetch The Bolt Cutters has garnered, despite an eight year hiatus between albums. The artist is expanding this work beyond the musical realm into charity and will be donating two years’ of royalties from two of the album’s songs, “Shameika” and “Heavy Balloon,” to the Harlem Children’s Zone and Seeding Sovereignty respectively.

The performer has also pledged $50,000 to each organization if neither of the works get picked up for a film and television spot. This announcement was made on the Apple’s Tumblr account, before appearing on her Instagram page.

The Harlem Children’s Zone offers kids a support system, by giving each child individualized support to help them get into and succeed in college. Seeding Sovereignty on the other hand, is an indigenous womxn-led collective that focuses on dismantling colonial institutions and promoting indigenous practices.

Apple has also recently taken her activism to the streets and was seen protesting in support of Black Lives Matter and racial equality nearly two weeks ago. The performer is also taking her talents to the small screen, as she announced that she is writing new music for an upcoming Apple TV show titled Central Park.

“While many of the songs are heavy in content and not exactly easy to sing along to, they beg the attention of the listener throughout the album,” mxdwn reviewer Ilana Tel-Oren explained. “Apple, with bolt cutters in hand, is breaking free and allowing this album to be unapologetically herself.”

