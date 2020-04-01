Fiona Apple Announces New Album Fetch The Bolt Cutters for April 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 7:15 PM

American pianist and singer-songwriter Fiona Apple has announced a new studio album titled Fetch The Bolt Cutters, which will be released on April 17th 2020. This will be the performer’s first studio album since the 2012 release of The Idler Wheel, which served as one of her most commercially and critically successful projects to date.

Apple announced this upcoming project on YouTube, with a simple video showing a dog playing across a beach. The album’s title, the performer’s name and the release date, were all displayed in the captions of this brief visual. This upcoming release will be a digital one according to the video and its accompanying description.

Fetch The Bolt Cutters was announced as complete in the middle of March, and takes its name from a 2013 quote made by Gillian Anderson on The Fall, a British-Irish crime drama television series. The title was spoken by Anderson’s character Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, a sex crimes detective who is investigating a serial killer. She utters the line when she orders a character to “fetch the bolt cutters” so she can unlock a door to a room where a young woman was tortured.

Some of the dark themes present in that episode will likely be at the forefront of the upcoming album. Apple explained in an interview with the New Yorker that the project was influenced by the #MeToo movement and Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination. “Really, what it’s about is not being afraid to speak,” Apple explained in the interview.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat