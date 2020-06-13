Sargent House Charity Raffle Allows Fans to Own Merchandise from Stephen Brodsky, Emma Ruth Rundle, Chelsea Wolfe and More

Home News Ariel King June 13th, 2020 - 5:43 PM

The Sargent House Charity raffle will allow fans of Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, Emma Ruth Rundle and more have a chance at owning memorabilia from their favorite artists. The record label will be donating all of the proceeds raised from the raffle towards various organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Each ticket entry is $10, with no limit being set for how many times fans can enter. Winning tickets will be drawn on July 15, where winners will be notified through the email they had given at the point of purchase. The raffle terms state that winners from outside the U.S. will be required to pay for shipping if the cost exceeds $25.

Items being raffled off include an Ashley Rose Couture handmade headdress, fit with silver and pearl beads and chandelier hangings with a cow skull over the head, a signed Chelsea Wolfe Fender Jazzmaster, a BRUTUS signed “Life/Live” book,a DIIV “Human”/”Big Joke” limited edition 7” and much more. All sales will be final due to the raffle being a charity donation and the unique nature of the memorabilia.

Stephen Brodsky, Ben Koller, Jaye Jayle, Kristina Esfandiari, Mrs. Piss, Greg Burn, Brian Cook, RX Bandits and Chuck Doom are only some of the names participating in the raffle. Each artist will be picking a charity organization relating to the Black Lives Matter movement for their share of the proceeds to go to.

Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky recently released a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Mrs. Piss is made up of Wolfe and Jess Gowrie, the group releasing their debut album Self-Surgery only a few weeks ago.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva